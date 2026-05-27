How the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s Explains Trump’s Failures Today

When it comes to wars in the Middle East, the U.S. never seems to learn from its own mistakes (and crimes).

In this video, Mehdi explains why President Donald Trump should have known his war on Iran was bound to go on longer than anticipated – and why the Iranians weren’t just going to roll over so quickly.

Watch above to see Mehdi remind viewers of the Iran-Iraq War – and how Iran held out against Iraq’s attacks for almost a decade in the 1980s, even in the face of Iraqi chemical weapon attacks supported by the U.S.

As per usual, Mehdi brings the receipts, revealing official government documents that show just how complicit the U.S. government under Ronald Reagan was in Iraqi war crimes.

Why, asks an exasperated Mehdi, do Americans have such short memories compared to the people in the Middle East?

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