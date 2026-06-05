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What Does Iran Want? An Expert Explains

Former Obama adviser Vali Nasr talks to Mehdi about the latest in the U.S. war in Iran and how Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, and Israel all fit into the picture.
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Jun 05, 2026
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Have you been overwhelmed by all the headlines about the Iran War? Whether the U.S. and Iran have finally reached a deal? Or why Israel is continuing to strike Lebanon?

If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Vali Nasr returns to ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ to help cut through all the noise and break down not just the basics of the war, but how it will weigh on the Middle East as a whole in the years to come.

He tells Mehdi that these peace negotiations are ultimately a “test for Donald Trump.”

“[Any deal] Iran signs with the United States has to be contingent on the U.S. being able to control Israel. And if it cannot control Israel right now, then any deal with Iran can always be undermined by Bibi [Netanyahu] at some point,” he explains.

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In this wide-ranging interview, Vali unpacks the following:

  • What the U.S. wants in a peace deal vs. what Iran wants in a peace deal

  • How China is emerging as a key Iranian ally

  • How the war has reshaped Gulf States’ relationships with the U.S.

  • Why the Strait of Hormuz is still such a critical component to this war

  • How Hezbollah has affected Israeli incursions in Lebanon

  • What Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu really want out of the conflict.

Paid subscribers can watch the full conversation above, while free subscribers can watch a 3-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to never hit another Zeteo paywall again!

Check out some of Zeteo’s latest coverage on the war:

This Pro-Israel Group Paved the Way for Trump’s Disastrous War in Iran

This Pro-Israel Group Paved the Way for Trump’s Disastrous War in Iran

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Jun 4
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This Is How the Iran War Has Exposed Israel's Weakness in the Middle East

This Is How the Iran War Has Exposed Israel's Weakness in the Middle East

Michael Young
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Jun 1
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Israel's Latest Invasion of Lebanon Is About More Than Netanyahu

Israel's Latest Invasion of Lebanon Is About More Than Netanyahu

Harrison Mann
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May 29
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