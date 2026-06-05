What Does Iran Want? An Expert Explains

Have you been overwhelmed by all the headlines about the Iran War? Whether the U.S. and Iran have finally reached a deal? Or why Israel is continuing to strike Lebanon?

If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Vali Nasr returns to ‘Mehdi Unfiltered’ to help cut through all the noise and break down not just the basics of the war, but how it will weigh on the Middle East as a whole in the years to come.

He tells Mehdi that these peace negotiations are ultimately a “test for Donald Trump.”

“[Any deal] Iran signs with the United States has to be contingent on the U.S. being able to control Israel. And if it cannot control Israel right now, then any deal with Iran can always be undermined by Bibi [Netanyahu] at some point,” he explains.

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In this wide-ranging interview, Vali unpacks the following:

What the U.S. wants in a peace deal vs. what Iran wants in a peace deal

How China is emerging as a key Iranian ally

How the war has reshaped Gulf States’ relationships with the U.S.

Why the Strait of Hormuz is still such a critical component to this war

How Hezbollah has affected Israeli incursions in Lebanon

What Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu really want out of the conflict.

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Check out some of Zeteo’s latest coverage on the war: