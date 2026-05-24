Swearing Off 'Toxic' AIPAC Money: Oregon Democrat Opens Up to Mehdi

Just two years ago, AIPAC infiltrated the congressional race in Oregon, spending roughly $2 million to elect Democratic Congresswoman and physician Maxine Dexter.

Since then, you could say she’s turned her back on the pro-Israel lobby. She’s taken a stand against Israel, co-sponsoring key legislation like the Block the Bombs Act and the Gaza Genocide resolution.

“Everything about that [AIPAC] money has been toxic,” Dexter tells Mehdi, “It was a mistake.”

For the first time publicly, she’s swearing off taking any future AIPAC money. “The Netanyahu government is clearly misguided. He’s a war criminal. What’s happening in Gaza is a genocide. I have no qualms about saying those things out loud.”

But AIPAC isn’t the only topic they discussed. In this wide-ranging interview, Mehdi also presses Rep. Dexter on:

Whether the U.S. should fund defensive weapons to Israel

Her Iran War Powers resolution

Trump’s billion-dollar ballroom renovation

Whether she supports Hakeem Jeffries’s leadership

Her latest oversight visit to ICE detention facilities in Texas.

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