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Swearing Off 'Toxic' AIPAC Money: Oregon Democrat Opens Up to Mehdi

In 2024, AIPAC spent roughly $2 million to elect Maxine Dexter. Now, she’s supporting Rashida Tlaib’s Gaza genocide resolution. The tides are changing.
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Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
May 24, 2026
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Just two years ago, AIPAC infiltrated the congressional race in Oregon, spending roughly $2 million to elect Democratic Congresswoman and physician Maxine Dexter.

Since then, you could say she’s turned her back on the pro-Israel lobby. She’s taken a stand against Israel, co-sponsoring key legislation like the Block the Bombs Act and the Gaza Genocide resolution.

“Everything about that [AIPAC] money has been toxic,” Dexter tells Mehdi, “It was a mistake.”

For the first time publicly, she’s swearing off taking any future AIPAC money. “The Netanyahu government is clearly misguided. He’s a war criminal. What’s happening in Gaza is a genocide. I have no qualms about saying those things out loud.”

But AIPAC isn’t the only topic they discussed. In this wide-ranging interview, Mehdi also presses Rep. Dexter on:

Paid subscribers can watch the full conversation above. Free subscribers can access a two-minute preview. Consider upgrading your subscription to avoid hitting Zeteo paywalls again!

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