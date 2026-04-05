Does Israel Have a ‘Right to Exist’? Mehdi Debunks This ‘Bullsh*t’ Argument

Mehdi has been debating hardcore Zionists and supporters of Israel’s actions for decades. And while the specifics of their arguments often differ, the conversation usually comes back to one question: “Does Israel have a right to exist?”

If you’ve found yourself in a similar situation, you’re not alone – it’s an all-too-common argument weaponized by supporters of Israel.

Watch his latest monologue above, where Mehdi breaks down why this is a “bullshit argument,” and gives you three counter-arguments to use if you find yourself stuck in a debate with someone who insists on recognizing Israel’s right to exist.

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