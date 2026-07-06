Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wes's avatar
Wes
36m

Figured this was eventually going to be what they ran with. It’s dropping now so he’ll get out and they can put Mills back in.

I’d rather lose with Platner than lose with Mills at this point, so this doesn’t move me at all. This is what we have and the ground game is already in place and the machine is working. Either voters look past this or they don’t. Pulling out now does absolutely nobody any good.

Reply
Share
Dwight Sullivan's avatar
Dwight Sullivan
34m

Check this woman's bank account for a very large, recent and unexplainable deposit.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture