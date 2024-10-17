BREAKING: Yahya Sinwar, Hamas Leader, Killed. What's Next?

On Thursday, Israel confirmed their killing of the “mastermind” behind October 7th: Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar.

To break down what his assassination means for the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon, Mehdi hosted a breaking news Town Hall Q&A with hundreds of paid subscribers, featuring foreign policy analyst and Zeteo contributor Rula Jebreal and Drop Site News co-founder Jeremy Scahill. Mehdi and the panelists also answered dozens of questions in this exclusive event for Zeteo’s paid subscribers (if you’d like to join live events like these going forward upgrade today!)

“It'll be interesting to see how Iran reacts to this, how Hezbollah reacts to this. You just had another round of intense bombing by the United States in Yemen. It feels like we're on the verge of something really incendiary right now in a sea of mass murder by Israel,” Jeremy says.

Rula pointed out that though politicians like Vice President Kamala Harris are trying to convince the public that Sinwar’s killing could mark a potential end to Israel’s war in Gaza, Israel’s military goals still go far beyond assassinating Hamas leaders.

“They already decided that north of Gaza needs to be ethnically cleansed, completely – that we have a genocide within a genocide. They want total control of the north of Gaza,” Rula says. “We are dealing with a rogue state that today is drunk on power and drunk on impunity.”

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar with his son in Khan Younis in 2016. Photo by Ramadan El-Agha/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

They also answered questions from subscribers, including on what this assassination means for Hamas and its future leadership, how the news affects the ICC’s arrests warrants, which included Yahya Sinwar, what Israel could do next, and many other pressing questions.

Look out for Zeteo’s Town Hall Q&A next week – and consider becoming a paid subscriber today to be a part of this next one.