Breaking Town Hall: Iran Retaliates with Strikes on US Base

In a Substack and YouTube Live joined by thousands of viewers around the world, Zeteo’s Prem Thakker and Matt Duss – Executive Vice President of the Center for International Policy and former foreign policy advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders – cover all the stakes of Iran’s retaliatory strike on a US airbase in Qatar. The strikes followed the US bombing Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

Amid the dangerous escalation, some 60 members of Congress have signed onto efforts against the march towards war, including Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie’s war powers resolution to seize back power from the unchecked and war-hungry executive branch.

“You have, on one hand, one Republican supporting this [War Powers resolution], and then Hakeem Jeffries – one of the faces of the Democratic party – hasn’t ‘taken a look’ at perhaps one of the most pressing resolutions of this time,” Prem said.

“Hakeem Jeffries knows what a war powers resolution is, so let’s just – that was a bullshit answer – it’s not a book about Iran. He knows exactly what a war powers resolution does, because he’s voted for two of them,” Matt quipped.

Watch above to hear the discussion on Iran, Israel, and the US’ calculus; the risk this poses to millions of people; and whether Joe Biden or Kamala Harris would’ve been better at the wheel.

