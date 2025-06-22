Zeteo

BREAKING- Trump Attacks Iran - Live Reaction From Mehdi and Iran expert Trita Parsi

They cover the latest from tonight's attack as well as analysis and predictions of what happens next.
Mehdi Hasan
and
Team Zeteo
Jun 22, 2025
In a Substack and YouTube Live joined by thousands of viewers, Mehdi Hasan and Trita Parsi cover all of the fallout from tonight, including an explosive warning from Trita: that Trump’s strikes tonight have all but guaranteed Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon in a few years’ time.

“We are in a different, uncharted territory,” stated Trita.

“The ‘peace candidate’ has done what hawks have been dreaming of for thirty years,” says Mehdi.

Watch above to hear the discussion, the disagreements on how it happened, the role Benjamin Netanyahu has played, and the predictions of what happens next.

If you are already a Zeteo paid subscriber but would like to increase your support for our accountability journalism, or if you want to contribute in other ways, please do consider a donation, too.

