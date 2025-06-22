BREAKING- Trump Attacks Iran - Live Reaction From Mehdi and Iran expert Trita Parsi

In a Substack and YouTube Live joined by thousands of viewers, Mehdi Hasan and Trita Parsi cover all of the fallout from tonight, including an explosive warning from Trita: that Trump’s strikes tonight have all but guaranteed Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon in a few years’ time.

“We are in a different, uncharted territory,” stated Trita.

“The ‘peace candidate’ has done what hawks have been dreaming of for thirty years,” says Mehdi.

Watch above to hear the discussion, the disagreements on how it happened, the role Benjamin Netanyahu has played, and the predictions of what happens next.

