The Global Rise of Authoritarians: Here's Their Playbook

Democracy is in trouble. Big trouble. And we see this around the world, with the rise of elected authoritarians from Europe to the Middle East to the Indian subcontinent. But is there an actual global playbook that Trump, Orban and co are all following?

In 2024, the level of freedom around the world declined for the 19th consecutive year, affecting more than 40% of the global population. It’s a phenomenon that experts call “democratic backsliding,” and Donald Trump is playing a critical but far from unique role in this dangerous phenomenon.

In Zeteo’s first video explainer, Zeteo producer Melanie Riehl and Zeteo contributor Jason Stanley dive into this global wave of authoritarianism and nationalism, connect the dots from the West to the East, and break down just how Donald Trump fits into this fascist picture - and how he’s borrowing from his peers.

