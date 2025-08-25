Zeteo

The Global Rise of Authoritarians: Here's Their Playbook

From Trump to Netanyahu, from Putin to Modi, Team Zeteo joins forces with acclaimed philosopher and author Jason Stanley to connect the international fascist dots in this very unique video explainer.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
Aug 25, 2025
∙ Paid
4
34
Democracy is in trouble. Big trouble. And we see this around the world, with the rise of elected authoritarians from Europe to the Middle East to the Indian subcontinent. But is there an actual global playbook that Trump, Orban and co are all following?

In 2024, the level of freedom around the world declined for the 19th consecutive year, affecting more than 40% of the global population. It’s a phenomenon that experts call “democratic backsliding,” and Donald Trump is playing a critical but far from unique role in this dangerous phenomenon.

In Zeteo’s first video explainer, Zeteo producer Melanie Riehl and Zeteo contributor Jason Stanley dive into this global wave of authoritarianism and nationalism, connect the dots from the West to the East, and break down just how Donald Trump fits into this fascist picture - and how he’s borrowing from his peers.

Paid subscribers can watch the full video above to learn about what’s in the authoritarian playbook, and the way in which it threatens minority communities and democratic institutions.

Free subscribers can watch a 2-minute preview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today to watch the full video straight away, and never have to worry about a paywall again!

(And if you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you so much, but also: do please consider a donation to Zeteo.)

