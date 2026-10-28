Fighting Fascist Crime Families, From Brazil to Israel to the U.S.

What do Sunday’s elections in Brazil, today’s election in Israel, and next week’s midterms in the U.S. have in common?

Fascist crime families that are not only bent on evading accountability for their crimes, but also keeping each other in power.

“What’s at stake in all of these elections for these guys is whether or not they’re gonna spend their lives in jail,” activist and author Naomi Klein says to Mehdi.

In this latest episode of ‘Unshocked,’ Mehdi and Naomi react to the left’s surprise victory in Brazil. They also explain what U.S. President Donald Trump’s support for the far-right candidate Flávio Bolsonaro says about his meddling in other elections, including in Israel, where top Trump ally Benjamin Netanyahu is doing everything he can to keep his grip on power.

Here are some of the key discussion points in the interview:

Netanyahu and Trump’s embrace of Flávio Bolsonaro – whose father Jair is imprisoned in Brazil for plotting a coup in 2022 ( “These are families embroiled in corruption and crime,” Mehdi says)

How these authoritarian families across the world have become “mirrors of each other”

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta’s alleged bias towards Bolsonaro and the far right during Brazil’s election and how Lula and the left responded

How Brazil successfully pushed back against the Bolsonaro crime family ( “The difference is they prosecuted [a coup attempt] and [Jair] Bolsonaro is in jail for it,” Naomi says)

What Democrats in the U.S. can learn from the left’s political comeback in Brazil, ahead of next week’s midterms and 2028’s presidential election – and the need to focus on corruption!

Why today’s Israeli elections are unlikely to lead to the fresh start that much of the mainstream media in the West is framing them as.

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