Breaking Down the REAL Conspiracies Behind Epstein and His Elite Circle

Mehdi, who has spent decades debunking conspiracy theorists, is wondering whether he has become one himself, as the latest release of the Epstein files continues to reveal just how far-reaching Epstein’s elite circle was.

Who better to help him and viewers make sense of it all than Zeteo contributor Naomi Klein – who authored the New York Times best-selling book, Doppleganger, which explores conspiracy theory culture and the forces that are driving real conspiracies (like the Epstein files). Yes, some conspiracies are indeed genuine!

In this first ‘Unshocked’ episode of 2026, Naomi and Mehdi talk about how people come to believe conspiracy theories, and discuss what the latest Epstein file revelations say about power and wealth, and of course, the people named in it. The conversation is insightful, impassioned, and wide-ranging, and tackles how the left should deal with conspiracy theories.

A few of the topics they cover include:

The difference between real conspiratorial plots and “conspiracy grifters” like Alex Jones and Candace Owens

Steve Bannon’s use of faux conspiracy theories to distract from the revelations about his own involvement with Epstein

“The conspiracy that is capitalism”

Epstein’s relationships with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel

What Epstein represented to the “Davos class” (“He could let them act on their impunity.”)

Naomi also manages to offer viewers hope. “What they [the Epstein class] fear most is these mass movements leading eventually to some kind of accountability. I think we should actually give them what they’re afraid of.”

Share

Paid subscribers can watch the entire 35-minute conversation between Mehdi and Naomi. Free subscribers can watch a 4-minute preview. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription today to support the work Zeteo does, and to never hit a paywall again.

And, if you like this conversation, then good news: ‘Unshocked’ is finally back for 2026! Be on the lookout for more episodes from Naomi and Mehdi coming your way soon, as they pull viewers “out of shock” through analysis, facts, and history.

You can also listen to ‘Unshocked’ wherever you get your podcasts.

Spotify:

Apple Podcasts:

Check out Zeteo’s other recent stories: