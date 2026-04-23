Should the Left and Right Unite Against Israel? Naomi and Mehdi Debate How to Respond to Tucker, MTG, and the MAGA Antiwar Splits

The online MAGA movement is going through another major meltdown – as far-right influencers and pundits like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Marjorie Taylor Greene speak out against Trump and Israel’s war on Iran, as well as the administration’s cover-up of the Epstein files.

But what does this splintering mean for the left? Should people like MTG be embraced by the left, as Rep. Ilhan Omar has suggested, even as she continues to spread vaccine misinformation and celebrate Jan. 6 rioters? Could this splintering actually lead to a new, successful political coalition? Should it?

In an in-person conversation in Washington DC for the latest episode of ‘Unshocked,’ Naomi and Mehdi cover it all and more, with the two debating what the left’s relationship should look like with the new anti-war, anti-Epstein right.

Here’s a preview of some of the topics they cover:

What right-wing influencers’ criticism of Israel is actually about ( “Are they pro-Palestine or are they just anti-Israel?” Mehdi asks)

If lefties should be criticized for going on right-wing shows, like Bernie Sanders was when he went on Joe Rogan back in 2020 ( “That was a real low point in… cancel culture,” Naomi says)

The vacuum that centrist politicians have created for these pundits ( “Why can’t Democrats say what Marjorie Taylor Greene is saying?” Mehdi asks)

What it would take to build a successful left-right coalition (“Mamdani is showing what the playbook could look like,” Naomi says)

Paid subscribers can watch the entire 37-minute conversation between Mehdi and Naomi. Free subscribers can watch a 8-minute preview. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription today to support the work Zeteo does, and to never hit a paywall again.

If you like this conversation, then be on the lookout for more ‘Unshocked’ episodes from Naomi and Mehdi coming your way soon, as they pull viewers “out of shock” through analysis, facts, and history.

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