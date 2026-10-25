Vivek Ramaswamy during a campaign event at Price Hill Chili on Oct. 24, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images.

Vivek Ramaswamy kicked off a bus tour this weekend with other members of the Ohio Republican ticket, at the height of a political firestorm over the “shameful” and uniquely revolting ad campaign he launched against his Democratic opponent for governor.

Now, as a result of that ad campaign, businesses are having second thoughts about hosting the Republican politicians if Ramaswamy is there, Zeteo has learned.

“We’re getting calls that people don’t want him there,” a top Ohio Republican tells us. This source adds that some business owners and event hosts have explicitly told them that they do not want the horrendous publicity – or angry phone calls, or social-media attacks, or customer complaints – that they would get for hosting Ramaswamy’s campaign tour at this juncture.