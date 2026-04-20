‘Blame the British Empire’: Mehdi and Prem on Iran, Palestine, and Kashmir

As US-Israeli violence escalates across Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine, the region’s future becomes increasingly uncertain. In Palestine, the question remains: what’s the path forward? Will it look like South Africa? India-Pakistan?

“The British government in 1947 and 1948 created the mess in Kashmir with India-Pakistan, created the mess with Palestine with the mandate… A lot to answer for, my home country,” says Mehdi as he answers a subscriber’s question on ‘Ask the Editor.’

‘Ask the Editor’ is Zeteo’s weekly Q&A show where subscribers can tune in live on Zeteo.com and YouTube. Watch the full video above to hear Prem and Mehdi also unpack the following:

Is the ceasefire in Iran breaking down?

Who is actually qualified to negotiate with Iran? JD Vance? Marco Rubio?

The words the mainstream media uses to “sane-wash” Donald Trump

How the pro-Israel lobby became a “global phenomenon”

Why do Democrats always “have just enough votes to lose” key progressive votes in Congress?

…and, as Mehdi neatly puts it: “Why do we live in the dumbest timeline in the world where the guy from ‘Home Alone 2’ has mounted a possibly armageddon-starting war that didn’t need to be fought on behalf of an indicted war criminal from Tel Aviv, and now they don’t know how to end the war because they’re too stupid, they’re too dumb, they’re too stubborn, they’re too violent?”

Let us know what you think in the comments, and subscribe to catch our next episode of Ask the Editor every Monday at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

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