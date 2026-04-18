A fence erected by Israeli settlers blocks Palestinian children from reaching their school near Umm al-Khair village in Masafer Yatta on April 14, 2026. Photo by Yosri Aljamal via Reuters

It was another deadly and violent week in Palestine. Israeli forces killed many, including children, across Gaza, Israeli settlers blocked Palestinian children from going to school and torched Palestinian cars, and the Israeli soldiers suspected of raping a Palestinian detainee could soon return to reserve service.

There was some promising news, however: While the US Senate rejected measures to block arms and bulldozer sales to Israel, a record number of Senate Democrats voted for the legislation, reflecting increasing frustration with Israel’s actions in Palestine, Lebanon, and across the region.

A quick note before we jump into today’s ‘This Week in Palestine’: For now, we’re sending this newsletter to all Zeteo subscribers, but that won’t always be the case. To ensure you get the newsletter every week, go to ‘manage subscription’ in your Substack account, scroll down, and toggle on the button for ‘This Week in Palestine’. And please make sure you’re a paid Zeteo subscriber so you can read past the paywall.

Now, here’s another troubling week in Palestine:

Saturday, April 11 – Hundreds Arrested at Palestine Action Protest in the UK

Police arrested more than 500 people, including elderly protesters and demonstrators with disabilities, in London at the first protest supporting Palestine Action since the UK’s High Court ruled that the group’s ban was unlawful in February.

Police arrest supporters of Palestine Action in London on April 11, 2026. Photo by Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty Images

After the High Court’s ruling, police initially had said they would stop arresting protesters at the Palestine Action demonstrations, but that changed after the UK government was approved to appeal the court’s decision against the ban designating the group as a terrorist organization.

Sunday, April 12 – New Gaza-Bound Flotilla Sets Sail

Activists, humanitarians, and hundreds of others officially launched a new flotilla aimed at breaking Israel’s siege of Gaza. The flotilla, which is ultimately expected to include more than 100 boats and over 1,000 participants, is the latest attempt to make it to Gaza during the genocide. Previous fleets were violently intercepted by Israel in international waters.

Zeteo is aboard the flotilla and will be bringing you updates along the way.

Monday, April 13 – Another Gaza Aid Site Contractor Comes Forward