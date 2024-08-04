Biden’s Plan to Reform a ‘Rogue Supreme Court’

In a historic move, U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a set of major reforms for the conservative-controlled Supreme Court. Biden’s proposals come in the wake of Trump v. United States, where the court granted Donald Trump and future presidents broad criminal immunity from “official acts.”

In this video, Sarah Lipton-Lubet, Executive Director of court expansion advocacy organization ‘Take Back the Court,’ and Wajahat Ali, columnist for The Daily Beast, join Zeteo Political Correspondent Prem Thakker to discuss just how significant Biden’s proposal is, whether it goes far enough, and if it can be enacted.

“President Biden…is really the ‘institutionalists’ institutionalist.’ What it took for him to overcome his desire to just uphold institutions as they are is tremendous. And what moved that is just the absolute off-the-rails, unhinged decisions from a corrupt set of Republican justices that we just can't ignore anymore,” Lipton-Lubet told Prem.

Ali and Lipton-Lubet also explained why Supreme Court reform could become a winning issue for Democrats in this upcoming election, if they decide to campaign on it.

“I want Democrats to be bold about this. It is a galvanizing force for a top-down ticket,” Ali said. “Especially with Roe, especially with Dobbs… you better believe women are paying attention, and you better believe that a majority of people will come out, even if they’re on the fence.”

Watch the full episode to hear more about the cases that critics say show the court’s blatant corruption, the need for a stronger system of checks and balances, and what people can do to ensure reform happens.