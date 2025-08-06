A leader for a contractor providing security to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid site operation allegedly serves in a role in the Infidels Motorcycle Club, according to corporate records and two sources who have served as GHF contractors, including former Green Beret and 25-year veteran Anthony Aguilar.

The biker club’s mission statement emphasizes that it rejects the “radical jihadist movement,” and says that it “will support the fight against terrorism as military members, contractors in support of the military, and as patriotic Americans supporting our fighting forces from the homeland.” Its Facebook page encourages people who want to support the fight “against Islamic extremism” to join their local chapter.

The sources say that Johnny Mulford, also known as “Taz,” serves as a leader for the UG Solutions contract, the company providing security forces at the GHF “aid” sites.

On a website for his boating business, Mulford’s bio says he “entered the US Marine Corps right out of High School and after completing his initial tour joined the US Army where he served for over 20 years. He served as a Team Leader in the United States Army Parachute Team ‘Golden Knights’ and served with the 3rd and 7th Special Forces Groups in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

But Aguilar, who said he served with Mulford earlier in his career and recently with UG Solutions in Gaza, questioned his qualifications to lead a large project like the GHF contract in Gaza.

“I respect anybody's service, anybody that wants to raise their right hand and serve in the army. But if I'm a parachute packer... I don't then go say that I have this exquisite combat arms experience. And that's what he promotes, that he's this exquisite veteran of combat arms,” Aguilar claimed.

“This is the man that's in charge of the entire security apparatus for the security element in Gaza, who has no experience to plan at this level – didn't have the experience when he was in the army, doesn't have the experience now,” Aguilar said. “So if we're going to take an operation of this magnitude, we need to put the right people in charge.”



The GHF operation itself has been described by contractors as “pure chaos.” Even before it began, it faced scrutiny. Jake Wood resigned as GHF’s executive director hours before the program was set to start in May, saying that it was "clear that it is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon.”

Since then, thousands of starving Palestinians, many of whom have walked miles on foot to reach the aid sites, have been corralled between barbed wire fences. There, Israeli forces and US contractors have met desperate crowds rummaging for food scraps with a “crowd control” routine of pepper spray, stun grenades, and bullets. The result has been daily mass killings, creating conditions that have led to Aguilar, other contractors, and even Israeli soldiers describing the sites as “death traps” or a “killing field.” Over 1,000 aid seekers have been killed by Israeli forces in recent weeks. This week, UN experts called to immediately dismantle the GHF and hold it and its executives accountable, saying it “is an utterly disturbing example of how humanitarian relief can be exploited for covert military and geopolitical agendas in serious breach of international law.”

Aguilar also pointed to the fact that Mulford had been temporarily debarred from contracting with the US military. According to military documents, Mulford was debarred in “June 2005 after he received nonjudicial punishment pursuant to U.C.M.J. Article 15 for conspiracy to commit bribery, larceny, and making false official statements.” He allegedly participated in a scheme to receive a kickback from a contractor who provided skydiving training to Fort Bragg Soldiers. In January 2007, the Army terminated the debarment.

‘Satan’s Favorite Target’