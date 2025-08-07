Protesters call for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the UN on July 29, 2025. Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

In recent months, a hunger crisis has unfolded in Gaza as the Israeli government has severely restricted aid. More than 1,000 people seeking aid have been killed by Israeli forces, according to the United Nations.

People in Gaza are experiencing what experts have called a “worst-case scenario of famine” – a devastating shortage of food that is causing 1 in 3 people to go without eating for days at a time. Some parents have reported that their children have lost half their body weight.

In April 2024, Data for Progress polling found that 39% of voters believed that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza. In a new survey, 47% of voters now believe Israel is committing genocide, compared with just 33% who say it isn’t — a margin of 14 points.

Additionally, a majority of voters (54%) – including 75% of Democrats and 59% of Independents – think the US should prioritize humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza over military aid and weapons for Israel. Only 30% think the US should prioritize military aid and weapons for Israel.

In October 2023, two weeks after Hamas killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and Israel retaliated with a series of airstrikes on Gaza, 41% of voters agreed with the following statement: “Israel has committed human rights abuses against the people of Palestine.” By May 2025, this had risen to 50%. Today, a majority of voters (53%) agree that Israel has committed human rights abuses against Palestinians.

A strong majority of voters (71%) oppose the Israeli government blocking the delivery of food and medical supplies into Gaza, including 81% of Democrats, 69% of Independents, and 62% of Republicans.

A strong majority of voters (64%) also say that President Donald Trump “should demand that Israel let food and medical supplies into Gaza,” while only 26% say that he “should support Israel in carrying out its military strategies against Hamas.”

Together, these findings demonstrate that as Israel’s war and blockade of humanitarian aid have progressed, voters have become more critical of the Israeli government, increasingly believing the country is committing human rights abuses and genocide in Gaza. Voters across party lines oppose Israel blocking food and medical aid in Gaza, and want Trump to demand that Israel let aid into Gaza.

Ryan O'Donnell is the interim executive director at Data for Progress.

