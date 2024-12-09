Zeteo Presents: Exclusive Film on an Islamophobic Hate Crime

In 2015, three Muslim-American students were executed while eating dinner at their home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime, filmmaker Tarek Albaba makes an impassioned case for justice for these innocents and for the Muslim-American community. The film charts the victims’ families’ agonizing overnight pivot from trauma to advocacy as they struggle to prevent their loved ones’ deaths from being dismissed as the result of a mere ‘parking dispute’. They courageously speak the truth about the hate crime that destroyed their lives, about the overt and insidious ways racism plays out in society, and about the need to reform a hate crime system that is broken. This is a project about grace and the will to fight for the truth in the worst of circumstances.

Zeteo proudly presents, exclusive to paid subscribers, this award-winning documentary available in a limited release until December 31 only. 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime is only available to watch here on Zeteo during that time. Free subscribers are able to watch just a 10-minute preview.

Part of Zeteo’s mission is to serve as a platform for voices, perspectives, and stories that mainstream news has ignored. 36 Seconds is a film that isn’t just about what happened in 2015. We have chosen to license it for subscribers and to co-host a screening of it in Washington, D.C. this week (more information on that here, including a link to tickets) because the film reopens the essential and timely conversation of race-based violence in the US, and Islamophobia in particular. With the return of Donald Trump and his allies to the White House in just weeks, Americans will very soon have to grapple with the consequences when it comes to racial tensions and the emboldening of far-right white supremacists, including even individuals in Trump’s inner circle.

A Note from the Director

As a Muslim/Arab American growing up in the South, I had experienced challenges our community continues to face. In the weeks post 9/11, I was bullied, physically assaulted, and called a terrorist during my high school soccer matches. I had seen hate and ignorance up close and knew this virulent mix could ultimately kill. When the tragedy happened on February 10th, 2015 our worst fears had been realized in my home state. Over the ensuing months, I watched the Abu-Salha and Barakat families struggle to convince the authorities to investigate the murders as a hate crime. Whether on the news or in front of thousands of grieving supporters, they were stoic, articulate and brave. I was deeply moved by their dignity in the face of so much pain. Our community rallied behind these families, to help amplify their voices by all means necessary.

Through our research on the film, we have found a direct parallel between the election cycle and an increase in hate crimes. There has also been a wave of dangerous Islamophobia since the war started in Oct 2023. Many of these targeted attacks are focused on our community members protesting the ongoing genocide in Gaza. We will not stand down and we will not be intimidated. Our stories matter and that is why we are so blessed and honored to partner with Zeteo. Mehdi and his team have been working around the clock to deliver bold, unfiltered news and independent films like 36 Seconds to people who demand the truth. I believe it is incredibly important to support platforms like Zeteo at a time when we desperately need reliable journalism.

