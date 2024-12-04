Dear Subscribers,

For those of you in the Washington, DC area next Thursday, December 12th, Zeteo is co-hosting an exclusive screening of the award-winning documentary film 36 Seconds: Portrait of a Hate Crime, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Mehdi. We’d love to see you there! And check out the official trailer above. (For those unable to make it, the bottom of this email has more on how you can watch the film from home.)

36 Seconds documents the horrific 2015 shooting of three young Muslim-Americans, Deah Shaddy Barakat, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, and Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Many of you will remember the incident and how the brutality of the shooting by their neighbor Craig Stephen Hicks, a white man, was so quickly attributed to a ‘parking dispute’ – rather than an actual hate crime.

Not only does this film trace largely untold details about the shooting, it stands as a powerful testimony to how acts of such explicit violence against Muslims are too often dismissed and the Islamophobia behind them ignored… if not outright encouraged by some in positions of power. Now, with the return of Donald Trump to the White House and emboldened far-right Republicans in control of Congress, including some who have used viciously Islamophobic rhetoric, this conversation has become even more urgent.

Join us at the Landmark’s E-Street Cinema in Washington, DC for the screening, followed by a Q&A discussion with panelists Dr. Suzanne Barakat, the sister of Deah and Razan and board chair of the Our Three Winners Foundation; Maya Berry, executive director of the Arab American Institute; and Manar Waheed, civil rights attorney; and moderated by Mehdi. The filmmakers will also be in attendance.

Tickets for the screening are very limited. Purchase them soon

HERE via the Eventbrite

For those of you who are not in the DC-area but interested in watching this film, Zeteo will be sharing exclusive access to the film for a limited period beginning on Monday. The film will be available only to our paid subscribers - so if you haven’t yet upgraded to a paid subscription for Zeteo, consider doing so today. Not only does it give you access to events and content like this, it also helps us grow so that we can continue being a platform for important voices and perspectives.