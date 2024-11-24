300 Days and Still No Justice for Hind

It’s now been 300 days since Israeli forces killed 6-year-old Hind Rajab, her family members, and the medics sent to save her in Gaza.

Since then, I have pressed the US State Department time and again on the killing. Over the course of nearly a year, the department has gradually tweaked its messaging, but the consequent effect has remained: deflection and deference to Israel. The US feigned concern for Hind. It continued to defer to Israel to investigate itself for murder. And now, the US has reached a new steady state: There is a “factual dispute” that they cannot speak to.

Watch the video above to see exactly how the Biden administration has answered questions about the killing of Hind Rajab, her family members, and the medical workers who were sent to save her — and how it can keep sending weapons to Israel, including the types of arms used to kill Hind.

