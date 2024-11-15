Playback speed
The US Gave Israel 30 Days to Increase Aid to Gaza. Here’s What It Did Instead

A day-by-day breakdown of how Israel defied the US warning – and made conditions in Gaza worse.
Prem Thakker
Nov 15, 2024
On Oct. 13, the US gave Israel 30 days to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza or face possible US policy "implications."

Thirty days passed, and the US government is making no policy changes, determining Israel has not violated US law and “has taken a number of steps” to address its demands. But reports from Gaza reveal an entirely different reality – Israel not only failed to comply, aid groups say, it made conditions worse

In the 30 days since the Biden administration’s warning, Israel bombed homes and camps sheltering Palestinians the Israeli military has displaced, targeted aid workers and medical staff, and admitted its goal to ethnically cleanse northern Gaza. And that’s not even the half of it.

Watch the video above to see how seriously the Israeli government took America’s warning.

Sign up here to make sure you get my column, 'Subtext with Prem,' in your inbox.

