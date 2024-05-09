Subscribe
On Taylor Swift and Intifada
Listen now | Episode 2 featuring Mehdi Hasan and Comedian Sammy Obeid on comedy, free speech and protests
May 9
•
Team Zeteo
496
35:32
As a Veteran Reporter, I've Always Valued Neutrality. But Trump's Threat To Democracy Should be the Biggest Political Story of 2024
What the New York Times is getting wrong in its coverage of Trump vs. Biden.
May 8
•
John Harwood
43
EXCLUSIVE POLL: A Majority of Democratic Voters Believe Israel Is Committing Genocide
Mehdi’s Memo on the results of our new poll on Gaza and Iran
May 8
•
Mehdi Hasan
368
Israeli Professor on Rafah: “We Are Witnessing an Unfolding Genocide”
Watch a special Zeteo breaking-news town hall with Raz Segal and Palestinian lawyer Diana Buttu
May 7
•
Team Zeteo
305
NEW: A Diary of a Palestinian Living in Israel
From top-charting songs to dating apps, genocide fever has taken over Israel.
May 7
•
Diana Buttu
410
EXCLUSIVE: “You Have Been Warned”: Republican Senators Threaten the ICC Prosecutor over Possible Israel Arrest Warrants
Read the full letter, obtained by Zeteo, which threatens sanctions in defense of Netanyahu.
May 6
•
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
620
Is Joe Biden the ‘White Moderate’ that MLK Warned Us About?
Mehdi and Owen dissect college protests, a Rafah invasion, and UK elections on ‘Two Outspoken’
May 3
•
Team Zeteo
458
DEBATE: Should Muslims vote for Joe Biden in November?
Watch Democrats Abdullah Hammoud and Keith Ellison in a unique 2024 Zeteo debate.
May 2
•
Team Zeteo
579
"A Student Rebellion Against the Hypocrisy of Their Elders" - USC Prof & Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author Viet Thanh Nguyen
The students protesting against Israel's genocidal war in Gaza are on the right side of history, as other student movements were in the past.
May 1
•
Viet Thanh Nguyen
717
Even in the Deep South, Republicans Are Starting To Come Around on Obamacare
To see how powerful the healthcare issue has become, look to the heart of the Old Confederacy.
May 1
•
John Harwood
26
April 2024
NEW SERIES: Naomi & Mehdi discuss Zionism on 'Unshocked'
Naomi joins Mehdi for a new and provocative Zeteo segment.
Apr 30
•
Team Zeteo
636
"Yes, it is a genocide," says an Israeli Holocaust scholar
Mehdi’s Monday Memo on Gaza, the UK’s Rwanda plan, and a new Zeteo podcast
Apr 29
•
Mehdi Hasan
493
