Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
2h

Thank you for finally using the F word -- and calling it what it is. FASCISM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cheryl Anne's avatar
Cheryl Anne
1h

Never in my life have I hated someone so deeply as I do trump. And that anger and hate extend to every sick and twisted person who works for him, the spineless maga members of Congress, and the maga cult who supports him. What he has done, and continues to do to our country, is way beyond my comprehension at this point. With everything that has happened, leading up to and including the cold-blooded murder of Renee Nicole Good, we are passed the point of 'peaceful protesting' and playing nice. Where has it gotten us? Every minute of every day, we are facing the erosion of, not only our democracy, but our freedoms, rights, and way of life. We know he will never allow a 'free and fair election' in November, he and maga cronies will make sure of that, so what then, protest peacefully? I can't be the only one who feels we need to do more, or am I?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture