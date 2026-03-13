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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
35m

Paramount Skydance chairman and CEO, whose company is on track to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns CNN.

Dear citizens if you own stock....sell em

And boycott their networks. Refuse Epstein class aholes.

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Gil Katen's avatar
Gil Katen
12m

The blather of Pete ("Hogwash") Hegseth was the fool playing "Call of Duty" in Iran, while giving a delusional impression of Fox ("Faux") News' propaganda (drivel) to the true "Fake News" Press Corps in attendance.

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