‘You Will Not Silence Me’: Watch Mehdi’s Defiant Speech in DC

“You will not silence me… Zeteo is here to stay, I am here to stay, and the truth – whether it’s about genocide abroad or fascism at home – will. not. be. Suppressed!”

Today, at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, our very own editor-in-chief, Mehdi Hasan, accepted the Arab Center’s Award For Commitment to Media Excellence and Journalistic Integrity.

Mehdi doesn’t hold back in his acceptance speech. He calls out the horrific genocide in Gaza and Donald Trump’s complicity, putting the US president’s so-called ‘peace plan’ through a five-part test (and debunking it!). Mehdi dedicates his award to Palestinian journalists, over 278 of whom have been murdered by Israel for reporting the truth. He urges the audience to stay focused:

“Let’s keep our collective eyes on Gaza, as Trump moves on, as the media moves on, as the world moves on.”

