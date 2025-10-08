These Horrific Numbers Show the Scale of Israel's Genocide in Gaza Two Years On
The figures speak for themselves.
And to think that those deaths are significantly LOWER than what scientists have pieced together is truly horrific to contemplate.
All we hear is a 2 year anniversary of attack on Israel, no mention of 60,000+ innocent people that Israel killed. So angry and frustrated by media bias. I appreciate all you guys are doing. My prayers are for the people of GAZA.