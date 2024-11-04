Playback speed
‘Wild Election Claims Require… Proof!’

In this 'Vibe Check,' Kat Abughazaleh warns of five GOP election denial tactics to watch out for tomorrow.
Katherine Abughazaleh
Nov 04, 2024

Election day has yet to begin, but right-wingers are already claiming the vote is rigged. Donald Trump and his acolytes spent the last four years priming their supporters for a second round of ‘Stop the Steal.’

In her latest ‘Vibe Check,’ Zeteo contributor Kat Abughazaleh breaks down five election interference ‘red flags’ to look out for this election.

“Despite claiming widespread voter fraud, Trump and his cronies could not provide any credible proof to Trump-appointed judges. And now, four years later, these evidence-free claims are floating around once again.”

From racist voter suppression, wild projections, and watchdog “election integrity patriots,” Abughazaleh outlines the five tactics Trump and his supporters will use to undermine the election results if he loses, again.

Watch the video above and tell us - what would you like Kat to discuss on the next ‘Vibe Check?’

