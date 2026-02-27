Yes the Supreme Court Saved Us From Higher Prices, But There's No Guarantee It Will Save Our Democracy
Constitutional law professor Kim Wehle cautions that while the Court's tariff victory was a clear win for the rule of law, it's not a reset from the conservatives and we can't get complacent.
Last week’s Supreme Court decision is a clear win for the rule of law. In a rare and pointed rebuke of Donald Trump’s sweeping overreach, six justices shut down what Chief Justice John Roberts called “tariffs of unlimited amount and duration, on any product from any country.”
But let’s not lose our heads. Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump is a check – but not a constitutional reset. Nothing in the ruling suggests that the Trump-aligned majority has had a sudden conversion to muscular judicial oversight.
Three realities are worth keeping in mind: