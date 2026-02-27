Zeteo

Discussion about this post

JP Connolly
1h

This is fabulous news. Wonderful! I was born and raised in Britain, lived most of my life in New York City. As an oldish person of 87 I look back on the huge influence of growing up in a society where "of course" the government worked for the people, not vice versa. Universal health care, widows' pensions (women were in dire straits at the end of WWI), unemployment insurance, and build, build, build new housing. Of course Thatcher despoiled that by selling off council housing. But the original is an essential for a decent society. Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City is setting out to build 12,000 new houses and if the federal government comes through it may well happen. Labour has been horrible. I always voted Labour when I lived in the UK, but was grateful I can't vote there when I saw Starmer on the rise. May there be more Green party victories--they speak to actual human beings, not TV images.

1 reply
VEE LAVALLEE
35m

Great article Grace. It reminds me of Mamdani's win in New York for the mayoral race. People will vote if their issues are listened to! If they know their opinion matters. I predict that Starmer will call a General Election because he knows he doesn't have the votes now and will have even less in 3 + years. I've put up my name to volunteer for the Greens and I'm 77 next month! So all you oldies like me that have seen politicians come and go whilst never representing THE PEOPLE then we have to step up and let the Labour and Reform parties know we don't want what they've been selling us for all our lives. We love our neighbours no matter where they come from and we want a better world for the grandchildren. No more division, no more trump style politics that just make the rich richer because they won't share the wealth when it's our sweat that makes them wealthy! The Greens have proved it can be done!

