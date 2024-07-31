Who Should Be The Democrats' Vice-Presidential Candidate?

In the ten days since Joe Biden has stepped aside from the 2024 presidential race, the Democratic Party — from elected officials to party apparatchiks, to organizing and advocacy groups — have come together in an almost unprecedented fashion in support of Kamala Harris’ campaign. Polls have shifted since Biden’s departure, fundraising is through the roof.

But this cross-party harmony could easily come undone depending on who she picks as her vice-presidential running mate. While nearly all contenders appeal to the revitalized party center, a few options could turn off voters who are newly re-energized, or interested in giving Harris a chance, including young voters, voters of color, labor, and voters concerned with Israel’s war on Gaza.

Independent writer and contributing editor at Jewish Currents David Klion, former Democratic National Committee CEO Jess O’Connell, and former Biden administration official and Palestinian-American Tariq Habash joined me to discuss all that’s at stake in this vice-presidential choice — and how Harris’ decision may serve as a signal of who she is listening to, and where she wants to take the campaign.

David Klion, in The New Republic, argues that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is perhaps singular among Harris’ options for his “provocative approach” in responding to student anti-war protestors. He contrasts Shapiro’s response to several other contenders, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. Klion presented us with a “do no harm” principle – looking at which candidate(s) portend the least amount of harm to Harris, to help evaluate her decision-making on this first big test of her campaign.

Jess O’Connell talked to me about the appeal of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and also talked more broadly about the Harris campaign’s need to meaningfully address who could be the largest voting bloc in America — young people. “The issues that we’re talking about today are important to them. They’ve been telling us that for some time,” she said. “Part of the challenge is that we’ve been hearing it, and we haven’t been responsive to it in that way. She has an opportunity to reset.”

Tariq Habash, who resigned from the Biden administration in protest of the US’ support for Israel’s war on Gaza, talked about how Harris has introduced a fresh tone in expressing concern about Palestinians, including children, but that voters are waiting to see if that tone translates into action.

“I think that is a first step, but I think it's just a first step,” he told me. “Americans are watching what's happening and they know that it's been almost ten months of an ongoing genocide, and we are financially responsible… and we have to be the ones to show the path to be able to end it. And I think that is up to Vice President Harris.”

Watch the full discussion about Vice President Harris and the choices that await her. And let us know what you think in the comments!