When Mehdi Hasan Met Hasan Piker, Cynthia Nixon, and Zohran’s Mom

Check out the highlights from Zeteo’s election night coverage in NYC, at the Zohran Mamdani event, with guests ranging from Jamaal Bowman to Mira Nair to AG Letitia James, and many more.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Prem Thakker's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan
,
Prem Thakker
, and
Team Zeteo
Nov 05, 2025

History was made last night in New York City, and Zeteo was in the center of the action and brought it all to you LIVE from inside Zohran Mamdani’s rally in Brooklyn.

Mehdi and Prem provided updates and analysis from key elections across the US, and were joined by a host of high-profile guests like outgoing NYC comptroller Brad Lander, film director and Zohran’s mom Mira Nair, Jamaal Bowman, Naomi Klein, Jennifer Welch, Attorney General Letitia James, Cynthia Nixon, Simone Zimmerman, Mahmoud Khalil, and, yes, Hasan Piker, among others.

If you missed the livestream, we’ve got you covered. Check out the super-fun and short highlight reel above!

For those who watched live last night, we apologize for some of the technical difficulties with the stream. The world’s media descended on the Paramount theater in Brooklyn, where everyone seemed to have severe Wi-Fi overload issues!

You can watch the full, clear, glitch-free HD recording below:

Catch up on some of Zeteo’s latest stories:

How to Build on Zohran Mamdani’s Win in Congress

How to Build on Zohran Mamdani’s Win in Congress

Geoff Simpson
·
4:50 PM
Read full story
🌊 It’s a Blue Wave, Baby!

🌊 It’s a Blue Wave, Baby!

Peter Rothpletz
·
12:08 PM
Read full story
Zohran Mamdani Wins, Brings Fight to Trump: ‘Turn the Volume Up’

Zohran Mamdani Wins, Brings Fight to Trump: ‘Turn the Volume Up’

Andrew Perez and Asawin Suebsaeng
·
5:11 AM
Read full story

