Zohran Mamdani speaks during an election night event in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 4, 2025. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/AFP/Getty Images.

Upon winning the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday with a majority of the vote, Zohran Mamdani quickly took the fight to Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” Mamdani declared in his victory speech. “We will hold bad landlords to account, because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable, taking advantage of their tenants. We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks. We will stand alongside unions and expand labor protections, because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed. New York will remain a city of immigrants – a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant.”

In a final note to Trump, he said, “To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Mamdani was elected as a Democratic socialist on an affordability message. He will be the city’s first Muslim mayor and its youngest since 1917. Mamdani won despite a coordinated right-wing, Islamophobic smear campaign and at least $34 million in outside spending against him. He likely ended the career of legacy politician and disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo.