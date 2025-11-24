Zeteo

Transcript

What Everyone’s Missing About the Mamdani-Trump Meeting

Swin and Prem break down Trump’s ‘lazy and cowardly warmongering’ in Venezuela, MTG’s resignation, and the president’s bizarre encounter with NYC’s mayor-elect.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Prem Thakker's avatar
Asawin Suebsaeng's avatar
Team Zeteo
,
Prem Thakker
, and
Asawin Suebsaeng
Nov 24, 2025

Is the US president a good sport, or just hyper-cynical and hyper-authoritarian? Friday’s Trump-Mamdani meetup left viewers puzzled as a giggling Donald Trump told Zohran Mamdani that, yes, he can call him a fascist if he wants to. Swin and Prem dove straight into it.

“Trump is of the mind that when you are running a campaign or when you’re operating in office, you are saying a bunch of things about your political opponents that is just kayfabe, that is just cynical slop for the rubes and the masses… It’s a game. So who cares if you say it in front of me?”

Swin and Prem analyze it all on ‘Ask the Editor,’ Zeteo’s livestreamed Monday Q&A where subscribers bring your questions to the table. This week, our own Asawin Suebsaeng filled in for Mehdi!

Watch the full video above where Prem and Swin also unpack:

  • Trump’s lawless attacks on Venezuela: “He is a lazy, incompetent, cowardly warmongerer.”

  • What Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation really means

  • Who is the true MAGA “heir”?

  • How the end of the TV show ‘Friends’ led to the rise of Trump…

  • …and more!

Drop your thoughts in the comments, and subscribe to ensure you don’t miss next Monday’s live episode at 11am ET on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
