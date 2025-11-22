Trump laughs with MBS in the Oval Office on Nov. 18, 2025. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

This week, Donald Trump hosted – and defended – a world leader who, according to US intelligence, ordered the murder of a US-based journalist.

He capped off a day in which he also accused six Democrats of sedition, “punishable by DEATH,” by resharing a post calling for them to be “hanged.”

And he viciously berated journalists, especially women reporters, for simply doing their job: asking important questions.

Needless to say, Trump reached new lows this week – who knew that was even possible?! Perhaps, he was steaming from the pure humiliation of losing on the Epstein vote in Congress, but his words, his actions, continue to have real consequences for US democracy, the free press, and the American people.

From Trump dismissing US intel on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to his administration carrying out another “extrajudicial execution” on a boat in the Pacific to the US Coast Guard (briefly) saying swastikas wouldn’t be considered hate symbols anymore, here’s what president and his allies did this week that go against democratic values, undermine the Constitution, and hurt free societies worldwide – and what some lower courts did to push back:

Saturday, November 15

On Truth Social, Trump called on NBC to fire late-night talk show host Seth Meyers “IMMEDIATELY!,” ridiculously claiming that Meyers is “suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The New York Times reported that the Trump Organization is involved in negotiations to develop a Trump-branded property at one of Saudi Arabia’s largest government-owned real estate developments.

Reuters reported that Trump bought over $80 million in corporate and municipal bonds from late August to early October, with many of the investments in sectors that profit from his administration’s agenda, including Intel, which the federal government acquired a stake in earlier this year.

Sunday, November 16

The New York Times spoke to more than 60 attorneys who resigned or were fired from the Justice Department since Trump took office about the administration’s weaponization of the DOJ. One former prosecutor said, “If we’re indicting people because the president hates them, that’s counter to the whole point of doing my job.” Another lawyer noted that, “Our job wasn’t to engage in fact-finding investigations; our job was to find the facts that would fit the narrative.

On Twitter, the US Southern Command announced that the Defense Department, at Secretary Pete Hegseth’s direction, conducted a strike on a boat in the Eastern Pacific on Saturday, killing three people. It marked the 21st known strike by the Pentagon, which human rights groups have described as “extrajudicial executions.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles will be designated as a foreign terrorist organization. But Cartel de los Soles isn’t a literal organization but a figure of speech used in Venezuela since the 1990s to describe military officials corrupted by drug money. The announcement came just hours after a major US aircraft carrier entered the Caribbean Sea.

On Truth Social, Trump reversed course and said House Republicans “should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide,” adding that “it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.”

Monday, November 17

The newly rebranded MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) reported that FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend has a security detail comprised of agents usually assigned to a SWAT team in an effort to shield her from potential threats, an unusual move that has raised concerns about possible delays in law enforcement responding to other incidents. One former senior FBI agent said there is “no legitimate justification” for the security detail, calling it “a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources.”

The acting head of FEMA, who once told staff he was unaware the US has a hurricane season and was notably unreachable during the July Texas floods that killed more than 130 people, resigned after six months. CNN reported that there were already plans in the works to remove him from his position before he resigned.

A lawyer for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Ed Martin, a Special Attorney for Mortgage Fraud, arguing that the allegations made by Trump and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte that Cook engaged in mortgage fraud “fail on even the most cursory look at the facts,” and that the alleged contradictions in her loan applications “were cherry-picked, incomplete snippets of the full documents submitted” by Cook.

A federal judge ruled that prosecutors in former FBI Director James Comey’s criminal case must turn over grand jury materials from his indictment. In his ruling, which was paused after the Justice Department appealed it, the judge wrote that “the record points to a disturbing pattern of profound investigative missteps” by Lindsey Halligan, Trump’s handpicked interim US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, that could “undermine the integrity of the grand jury proceeding.” The judge also found “genuine issues of misconduct” in the case and said that Halligan may have returned an indictment that was never presented to the grand jury.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he would be “OK” with launching strikes on Mexico, purportedly to stop drug trafficking into the US.

The Trump administration proposed restoring a rule from his first term that was rescinded by Biden in 2022, which would make it harder for immigrants who use Medicaid and other public benefits to get a green card, arguing that “government benefits should not incentivize immigration” and that immigrants should be “self-reliant.” Share

The UN Security Council approved a US-backed resolution in a 13-0 vote, with China and Russia abstaining, that establishes an “International Stabilization Force” in Gaza, moving forward with Trump’s plan to demilitarize the Palestinian enclave. Hamas rejected the resolution, saying it imposes an “international guardianship mechanism” over Gaza.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting agreed to restore a $36 million, multi-year contract with NPR as part of a court settlement in a legal dispute in which NPR said the funding was cut off due to pressure from the Trump White House.

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump administration challenging policies in New York that prohibit immigration officials from arresting people at state courthouses. Justice Department lawyers argued the policies violated the Constitution, but the judge said the federal government can’t force states to cooperate with immigration enforcement.

A federal judge temporarily blocked Tennessee Governor Bill Lee from deploying National Guard troops to Memphis, a move he directed as part of the Trump administration’s operations to combat crime. In her ruling, the judge wrote that the governor’s power “is not unfettered” and that the case “raises important questions concerning the use of the state’s military forces for domestic law enforcement purposes.”

A senior State Department official told reporters that the US will not be providing doses of the HIV prevention drug lenacapavir to South Africa as part of a new plan to provide the drug to countries most affected by HIV/AIDS. The official said that the Trump administration instead would encourage countries like South Africa, which has the world’s largest HIV-positive population and has historically received the largest share of US funding for HIV prevention, to fund the doses on its own.

A trans woman from Mexico sued the Trump administration after she was deported to her home country last week in a move that violated a court order by an immigration judge who found that she would likely face torture there. A Justice Department lawyer also acknowledged that her deportation was “inadvertent” and the Trump administration is working to return her back to the US while it looks for another country to deport her to.

Tuesday, November 18

ProPublica reported that the White House intervened in an investigation against Andrew Tate, who has been accused of sex trafficking women in three countries, when Tate and his brother, Tristan, visited the US back in February. After CBP officials seized their phones upon arrival, then-Department of Homeland Security (DHS) liaison Paul Ingrassia, who once served as a lawyer representing the brothers, told DHS officials to return the seized phones, and “chided authorities for taking the action, saying the seizure of the Tates’ devices was not a good use of time or resources.”

Trump welcomed Mohammed bin Salman to the White House, marking the Saudi Crown Prince’s first visit since the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Speaking to reporters alongside MBS, Trump claimed the crown prince “knew nothing about” Khashoggi’s killing, despite US intelligence concluding MBS ordered the killing. Trump added that “things happen,” called Khashoggi “extremely controversial,” and claimed that “a lot of people didn’t like” him. Trump also ridiculed the reporter who asked about Khashoggi, saying, “You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that.”

Asked by ABC News reporter Mary Bruce about why the House needs to vote on releasing the Epstein files when he could order the release himself, Trump lashed out and called on Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr to “take a look at” revoking the network’s broadcast license.

At a White House dinner, Trump invited Saudi Arabia to join his Gaza Board of Peace, which he claimed would be made up of “the heads of every major country.”

A video emerged of President Trump on Air Force One last Friday reacting to a question by Bloomberg’s White House Correspondent Catherine Lucey by saying “Quiet. Quiet piggy”. The female journalist had asked about the Epstein scandal.

The Department of Education announced that it reached agreements to transfer some of its offices to other federal agencies in an effort to continue dismantling the department, including shifting the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education’s programs, as well as sections of the Office of Postsecondary Education, to be co-managed by the Labor Department.

A federal appeals court declined to revive Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over its use of the term “Big Lie” to describe his lies about the 2020 presidential election being “stolen,” calling the lawsuit “meritless” and finding that the network’s use of the phrase is protected under the First Amendment.

The Senate passed legislation to force the Justice Department to release the Epstein Files within 30 days by unanimous consent after only one House lawmaker voted against it earlier in the day, moving the bill to Trump’s desk. One administration official told Zeteo , “We lost this one badly.”

A panel of federal judges blocked Texas from implementing its new congressional map, which could net Republicans as many as five additional House seats in the 2026 midterm elections, ruling that the map was “racially gerrymandered” and ordering that the state use the congressional map introduced in 2021.

AP reported that the Department of Homeland Security is preparing to deploy roughly 250 federal border agents to New Orleans, Louisiana, on Dec. 1, for a massive two-month immigration crackdown operation that seeks to arrest about 5,000 people.

The New York Times reported that Trump’s presidential library foundation is set to raise about $50 million this year, far outpacing his predecessors, with most of the funds coming from donations pledged by media companies as part of settlements with the president. But in a regulatory filing, the foundation offered no details about its biggest expense of the year — a $6.2 million budget item that makes up roughly 90% of its spending, describing it only as “other.”

Axios reported that the Trump administration is working on a new plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. The plan would force Ukraine to cede parts of its territory to Russia, which it doesn’t currently control, and also require Ukraine to limit its military far below its current levels. One US official said that Ukraine would likely lose the territory if the war continues, and “therefore it is in Ukraine’s interest to reach a deal now.”

Wednesday, November 19

During a court hearing, a federal judge questioned Trump’s former lawyer and handpicked prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan, about the validity of her grand jury indictment against former FBI Director James Comey. Halligan confirmed that the grand jury had never seen the final indictment that was returned against Comey, a move that could jeopardize the case. Another prosecutor in the case told the judge that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s office ordered them not to disclose whether a memo was written that recommended against indicting Comey before Halligan moved forward with the grand jury.

In a rant on Truth Social, Trump announced that he signed the bill forcing the Justice Department to release the Epstein files into law. It’s unclear how many of the files will be released by the DOJ, considering the legislation notes that the attorney general can withhold or redact any information that names victims or could interfere with a current federal investigation.

The CDC updated its website to replace language that stated that studies have shown there is “no link” between vaccines and autism to say, “The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.” The site also claims that studies linking vaccines and autism “have been ignored by health authorities.” Demetre Daskalakis, the former head of the agency’s center responsible for respiratory viruses and immunizations, told the Washington Post that the changes show that the CDC “cannot currently be trusted as a scientific voice.” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. later admitted he ordered the changes.

Judge James Boasberg began moving ahead with proceedings to determine whether Trump administration officials violated his March court order prohibiting the deportation flights of Venezuelans to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from terminating the Temporary Protected Status of more than 6,100 Syrians, finding that the move was likely illegal.

While giving remarks at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the Kennedy Center, Trump continued to spread lies that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” and falsely claimed that “it’s been proven and continues to be proven.” Donate to Zeteo

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to resume a deferred action program designed to protect young undocumented immigrants who have been abused or neglected by a parent.

A former FBI employee sued the FBI and its director, Kash Patel, after he was fired for displaying a pride flag at his workstation, something Patel said in a letter was an inappropriate display of political signage. However, the flag had previously been flown by the FBI and was later gifted to the employee by the agency. The lawsuit argues the termination violated the employee’s First Amendment and equal protection rights, and calls for his reinstatement.

NBC News reported that a senior military lawyer, who serves as the senior judge advocate general at US Southern Command in Miami, disagreed with the Trump administration’s position that its military strikes on boats near Venezuela were lawful, but his opinion was overruled by more senior government officials.

Thursday, November 20

The Guardian reported that a White House official has had discussions with Larry Ellison, the largest shareholder of Paramount, about possibly firing CNN hosts Trump hates, including Erin Burnett and Brianna Keilar, if Paramount ends up acquiring Warner Bros Discovery.

On Truth Social, Trump accused six Democratic lawmakers of sedition, which he said is “punishable by DEATH!,” after they published a video telling members of the military to refuse illegal orders. Trump also ”re-Truthed” another post that called for the lawmakers to be hanged. In response, House Democratic leaders contacted the US Capitol Police and the House sergeant-at-arms to protect the lawmakers, and in a statement, said Trump should “immediately delete these unhinged social media posts and recant his violent rhetoric before he gets someone killed.”

Also on Truth Social, Trump once again took aim at late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, calling for ABC to “Get the bum off the air!!!” and asking, “Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it?”

The Trump administration walked back its plan to require millions of people to reapply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and instead will continue to use its current verification processes for those receiving benefits to ensure they’re still eligible.

ABC News reported that the Justice Department and the FBI are investigating Trump’s pardon attorney Ed Martin and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte over their conduct in their criminal probes of Trump’s political enemies, including Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A federal appeals court temporarily blocked a judge’s order to release hundreds of people who were arrested by immigration agents in the Chicago area as part of the Trump’s administration’s “Operation Midway Blitz” immigration crackdown.

CNN reported that top Border Patrol official Greg Bovino and agents with the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are leaving Charlotte, North Carolina, following the week-long “Operation Charlotte’s Web” immigration crackdown, which resulted in businesses temporarily closing, children being kept out of school, and hundreds of people being arrested. While the CBP operation is ending, ICE will continue its enforcement measures in the city.

The Washington Post reported that the US Coast Guard would no longer classify swastikas and nooses as hate symbols. Under the new guidelines, which would have taken effect on Dec. 15, their classification would be downgraded to “potentially divisive.” In response, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed the story was fabricated, despite the policy being published on the Pentagon’s own website. Hours later, the Coast Guard re-established swastikas and nooses as hate symbols.

The Trump administration issued new guidelines for the State Department’s annual reports on global human rights, directing all US embassies and consulates to begin collecting data on gender-affirming care for youth, which it falsely refers to as “the chemical or surgical mutilation of children,” the estimated number of abortions performed in a country each year, and other governments’ affirmative action policies.

In a court filing, the Justice Department claimed the full grand jury in James Comey’s criminal case reviewed the final indictment against the former FBI director, contradicting prosecutor Lindsey Halligan’s testimony.

Zeteo reported that Mahmoud Khalil sued the Trump administration over its refusal to release its communications with anti-Palestinian organizations and individuals in the lead-up to when he was arrested in March. Khalil’s lawsuit seeks to compel the administration to reveal all communications between the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, the Department of Justice, and the State Department, and groups like Canary Mission, Betar US, and Columbia Alumni for Israel.

Zeteo also reported that the Trump administration is drafting an executive order that would shield his donors from state laws seeking to protect their residents from “algorithmic discrimination” and “catastrophic risk” posed by advanced artificial-intelligence models. The order would direct the Justice Department to sue states that pass laws to regulate artificial intelligence, and direct the commerce secretary to withhold federal funds for broadband internet from states that have AI regulation laws in place.

During a court hearing, a federal judge noted that the Trump administration’s efforts to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia could be jeopardized because of a 2019 order by an immigration judge that said he couldn’t be deported to El Salvador but didn’t explicitly order him to be deported. The federal judge noted, “You can’t fake it ‘til you make it … You have to have the order. It’s got to be an order memorialized somewhere and I don’t have it.” If the judge rules Abrego Garcia was never formally ordered to be deported, it opens the door for him to make a new asylum claim. Buy Zeteo Merch

A federal judge issued a 233-page opinion sharply rebuking the actions of the DHS during its immigration crackdown in Chicago, noting that the “inconsistencies and incredible representations” in testimony from officials makes it “difficult, if not impossible, to believe almost anything that Defendants represent.” She also concluded that top Border Patrol official Greg Bovino’s testimony was “not credible,” adding that he “appeared evasive over the three days of his deposition, either providing ‘cute’ responses … or outright lying.”

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to end its deployment of National Guard troops in DC, finding that the move was illegal. The judge also placed a three-week hold on the order to allow for an appeal.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump after he called Bloomberg’s White House correspondent Catherine Lucey “piggy” on Air Force One last week, telling reporters, “I think everyone in this room should appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump on a near-daily basis.”

Friday, November 21

During a court hearing, a Justice Department attorney said that the agency is still reviewing all of the documents it seized from former national security adviser John Bolton’s home and suggested prosecutors may consider additional charges against him. In response, the judge noted that “most of this probably should have been done before the indictment.”

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) told Politico that Ghislaine Maxwell would plead the 5th if she was interviewed by congressional investigators, which would make it unlikely for his staff or lawmakers to sit down with her, despite the committee issuing a subpoena for her testimony back in July.

The Guardian reported that ICE arrested and detained approximately 54,000 people and deported about 56,000 people during the federal government shutdown.

The Guardian also reported that the FBI spied on a group of immigrant rights activists who organized efforts to monitor public proceedings at federal immigration courts in New York by gaining access to their private Signal group chat. An August report from the FBI and New York Police Department described the group as “anarchist violent extremist actors.”

A federal judge said that a Venezuelan man who was improperly deported by the Trump administration to El Salvador in March despite a pending asylum claim is now missing after being sent back to his home country as part of a prisoner swap. The judge suggested the man may have been “the victim of the anticipated violence that caused him to seek asylum in the United States.”

After spending months slamming New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as a “communist” and interfering in the mayoral election by threatening to withhold federal funds if Mamdani was elected, Trump held a surprisingly friendly presser alongside Mamdani in the Oval Office, where he said, “I expect to be helping him, not hurting him.”

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito temporarily paused a lower court ruling barring Texas from using newly-drawn congressional maps while the Court considers the case.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Trump ally whom the president recently branded a “traitor,” announced she would resign in January, blaming Trump for blowing a “dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family.” Greene, who is known for her own vile rhetoric, was among the most vocal Republicans splitting with the president over their support for the effort to release the Epstein files. “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” Greene said.

Senator Elissa Slotkin’s office said Michigan State Police responded to a bomb threat at the lawmaker’s home. Slotkin, who was among the six Democrats Trump accused of “seditious behavior” that was “punishable by death,” was not home at the time.

