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'I Saw Terrorization of the Palestinians': U.S. Congressman Detained by Settlers

Speaking to Mehdi, Ro Khanna sets the record straight about his occupied West Bank visit, his position on an arms embargo on Israel, Elon Musk’s threat to sue, and more.
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Jul 14, 2026
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After being detained by Israeli settlers and soldiers during a Palestinian-led visit to the occupied West Bank, California Congressman Ro Khanna is having to fend off attacks from U.S. and Israeli officials alike. Democrats, Republicans, and pundits are all racing to discredit the sitting congressman’s visit to the occupied West Bank for the sake of defending Israel.

“You have these two young hoodlums, one with an M4 rifle, marching around our van, kicking the tires, wiping the windshields, telling us that we can’t leave,” says Khanna of his encounter with the Israeli settlers. “It’s very upsetting to me that the American ambassador [Mike Huckabee] isn’t looking out for American citizens.”

Khanna tells Mehdi his critics don’t want his Palestinian-led trip to set a precedent for others who might follow his lead and see what he saw, “the terrorization of the Palestinians.” Their conversation, which begins with Khanna’s retelling of the story around his detention, also includes:

  • The discrimination he experienced during his trip to the occupied West Bank

  • What shifted his formerly pro-Israel views to where they are today

  • Why he won’t criticize Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who said he will vote against Khanna’s bill seeking to stop the fusion of Israel’s military with the U.S.

  • Mehdi’s pressing of the congressman on his refusal to call for a full arms embargo to Israel

  • Elon Musk’s threat to sue Khanna

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