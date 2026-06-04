Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office on June 3, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Last June, Tzvi Kahn published a list of 44 reported Iranian attacks against Americans. Kahn, a former employee of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, had written the list to illustrate that “Tehran continues to pose a threat to U.S. forces in the Middle East, the American homeland, and Americans residing across the globe.”

Eight months later, the White House published the exact same list, almost word for word, using it to justify President Donald Trump’s new joint war with Israel on Iran.

Kahn’s list was originally published by the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), a pro-Israel thank tank funded by some of the same billionaires who have dumped millions into U.S. elections to keep pro-peace candidates out of Congress.

The White House’s apparent copy-and-pasting of the FDD list is a symbol for how intertwined the tenaciously pro-Israel FDD is with the Trump administration – and consequently how pro-war the administration really is.