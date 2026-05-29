An Israeli strike hits a building in Tyre, southern Lebanon, on May 28, 2026. Photo by Kawant Haju/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli army is invading deeper into Lebanon to “deal a crushing blow” to Hezbollah, less than two years after the previous Israeli invasion of Lebanon to deal a crushing blow to Hezbollah, 20 years since the 2006 Israeli invasion of Lebanon to deal a crushing blow to Hezbollah, and 44 years since the start of 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon to deal a crushing blow to Palestinian militants that turned into an 18-year occupation that gave birth to Hezbollah in the first place.

Today, more than a million civilians have already been forced from their homes as the Israeli military issues new, illegal evacuation orders for major cities in the south. Thousands have been killed, including over 200 children, as well as about a dozen Lebanese government troops ostensibly on the same side as the Israeli forces bombing them.

Why is Benjamin Netanyahu really invading Lebanon, and does he really expect to defeat Hezbollah once and for all – again?