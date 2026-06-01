Netanyahu gives a press conference in Jerusalem on March 19, 2026. Photo by Ronen Zvulun/AFP via Getty Images



To understand the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, we must recall that the Israeli prime minister is the political heir of Ze’ev Jabotinsky, the founder of the Revisionist Zionist movement, one of whose aides was Netanyahu’s father, Benzion. Jabotinsky outlined Israel’s stark reality in an essay in 1923 titled “The Iron Wall.”