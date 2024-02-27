Welcome to Zeteo

Mehdi Hasan’s brand new media company is here.

Zeteo will deliver hard-hitting interview shows, engaging podcasts, provocative essays, and more to audiences across the world. We’re a new and completely independent media company that hopes to challenge the status quo by boldly seeking answers to the questions that really matter in today’s world.

In the coming weeks and months, you’ll see content anchored by Mehdi Hasan and his sharp-edged journalism, the kind that takes the power of the media as a public service seriously. You’ll also see original content from an array of high-profile contributors: award-winning journalists, New York Times best-selling authors, Hollywood celebrities, and others.

Subscribe now to receive updates about Zeteo’s official launch in April and be the first to hear about what we’re up to. If you become a paid subscriber today, you’ll also receive access to exclusive community events before we launch, help shape what we cover (and how) in the months to come, but most of all, you’ll be making a resounding statement to the world about how much Mehdi’s style of journalism is needed in the media landscape.

There’s a lot more to come, so stay tuned and thank you for your support!