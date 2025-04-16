‘We Had to Fight’: Jamaal Bowman & Cori Bush Talk AIPAC on New Zeteo Show

Politics in the US is rarely honest and never transparent. In our pursuit of unfiltered truth, we recruited two of the country’s boldest voices to host their own show on Zeteo, where they lay down the facts and tell it like it is: former members of Congress Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush.

“Where else can you go in the entire internet universe to listen to two former members of Congress, two black former members of Congress, two unapologetic progressives who never took corporate PAC money, who are gonna pull back the curtain and let you into what's going on inside of Congress?” Jamaal asks.

In Episode One, Jamaal and Cori have the most open conversation about how AIPAC and other special interest groups have co-opted Congress. Their elections last year were the first and second most expensive House primaries in US history, as special interest groups were determined to get them out of the Capitol. Makes you wonder why…

“I got a message from someone in the community… AIPAC is here to tell you that they know you're not going to change your stance [on Israel]. You're not going to change your position. They got it. They just want you to be silent about it.” Cori goes on to tell us what she was threatened with.

It’s just one of several stories they’ve never told before. Do you know what Cori told former President Biden that made Jamaal’s stomach sink? Or how AIPAC tried to recruit them? If your answer is no, then you have some catching up to do before we release the next episode.

Jamaal and Cori also talk about the corruption that prevents Congress from passing bills that are popular with the American people and would actually help the country. And they speak to Jewish-American activist and co-founder of IfNotNow Simone Zimmerman about pro-Israel lobbying groups.

Episode Two will be out later this month! Bowman and Bush will be diving deep into their own party: the Democrats. With the blue party more unpopular than ever before, an episode like this is one you won’t want to miss.

So what are you waiting for? Watch episode one above and stay tuned for Episode Two coming soon!

