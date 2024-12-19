Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
17
9

WATCH: Zeteo’s All-Star Contributors Have a Message for You

As 2024 comes to a close, watch Naomi, Bassem, Owen, and others share what this media moment means to them.
Mehdi Hasan
Dec 19, 2024
17
9
Share
Transcript

I know many of you came across Zeteo because you follow me and my work – and for that, I’m immensely grateful. But my plan for this small but mighty operation has always been for it to be about more than just me and more than just any media outlet. This is a movement meant to totally disrupt the way mainstream media operates and to be a home to a diverse array of voices and perspectives that can boldly discuss the most important news of our time.

Now, it wasn’t that long ago (just about 8 months!) that I told you I was starting Zeteo in a little trailer video, and that I was assembling an Avengers-style team of big-name contributors to be a part of it. Well, I built it… and they came.

In the video above, you’ll hear straight from our amazing contributors about why they are a part of Zeteo.

If you’re a paid subscriber, let us know in the comments what Zeteo means to you! And for those of you who aren’t paid subscribers, consider supporting us so that come 2025 we can continue growing into the media movement you’ve been waiting for.

Zeteo
Zeteo
Authors
Mehdi Hasan
Recent Posts
Meet the Project 2025 People Who Are Filling Up Trump’s Administration
  Team Zeteo
Zeteo Presents: Exclusive Film on an Islamophobic Hate Crime
  Team Zeteo
‘We Fought Alone, We Dreamed Alone’: Former Syrian Prisoner on the Historic Fall of Bashar Al Assad
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Pete Hegseth Asks Mommy To Help Clean Up His Mess
  Katherine Abughazaleh
What's Happening in Syria? Watch A Leading Analyst Answer Your Questions
  Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
'The Fake Mayor': When Disinformation Destabilized London
  Team Zeteo
300 Days and Still No Justice for Hind
  Prem Thakker