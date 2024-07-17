Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Watch Mehdi vs Piers Morgan on the Trump Assassination Attempt

It got heated when the Zeteo founder sparred with his fellow British anchor over who is to blame for the rise of political violence
Team Zeteo
and
Mehdi Hasan
Jul 17, 2024
Share
Transcript

Piers Morgan invited Mehdi back onto his ‘Uncensored’ YouTube show to debate political violence and incendiary rhetoric in the United States, in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump.

It got heated fast.

Morgan insisted that the left is partly to blame for comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Mehdi pushed back… with receipts. "You are deflecting, Piers. I'm not going to let you sit here and do ‘both-sides’ bullshit...your viewers need to hear this because you're not telling them this."

Watch a short clip above; watch the full ‘Piers Uncensored’ show below:

Zeteo
Zeteo
Authors
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
Recent Posts
Watch Mehdi Say Biden Has To Go, After Car-Crash Debate Performance
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
Remember When Trump Praised Nazis?
  Katherine Abughazaleh
UK Doctor: "Media Actively Obscuring Gaza Reality"
  Team Zeteo
Holocaust Survivor Canceled For Supporting Palestinians
  Team Zeteo and Mehdi Hasan
‘I Do Think The Judge Will Sentence Him To Prison’: Legal Experts React To Trump Guilty Verdict In Zeteo Town Hall
  Team Zeteo
"Detained, Abused, Tortured": Israel Targeting Gaza Health Workers, Doctors Tell Zeteo
  Team Zeteo
'They're Obviously Not Antisemitic Protests': Jewish Yale University Professor Speaks Out
  Team Zeteo