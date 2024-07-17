Watch Mehdi vs Piers Morgan on the Trump Assassination Attempt

Piers Morgan invited Mehdi back onto his ‘Uncensored’ YouTube show to debate political violence and incendiary rhetoric in the United States, in the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald J. Trump.

It got heated fast.

Morgan insisted that the left is partly to blame for comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Mehdi pushed back… with receipts. "You are deflecting, Piers. I'm not going to let you sit here and do ‘both-sides’ bullshit...your viewers need to hear this because you're not telling them this."

