Watch Mehdi Say Biden Has To Go, After Car-Crash Debate Performance

Mehdi once called Joe Biden the "most impressive" president of his lifetime (well, compared to all the awful others). But since October 7th, he's been enraged by the president's support for genocide.

And, late last night, after Biden's disastrous, bungled and weak debate performance against an aggressive Donald Trump on CNN, Mehdi went on camera to say, for the first time, that it is time for Democrats to urgently find a new - and younger! - presidential candidate. The party can no longer ignore the elephant in the room.

Watch what Mehdi has to say, above.

(He's not the only one saying it, by the way.)