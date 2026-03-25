UNRWA Chief Warns of ‘De-Facto’ Annexation of the West Bank

After two consecutive terms as the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, better known as UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini’s tenure at the agency is coming to an end. The outgoing Commissioner-General joins Mehdi to reflect on the organization he leaves behind, the current reality in Palestine as it’s overshadowed by the war in Iran, and the ways in which Israel has attacked UNRWA and how it can survive.

From settler violence in the occupied West Bank to what Lazzarini describes as a “cease-fire by name” in occupied Gaza, the UNRWA official remarks on the headlines not making the front page because of the war on Iran. “Life there is still extraordinarily miserable,” he tells Mehdi.

This important and wide-ranging discussion includes:

How US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is “endorsing” the vision for a ‘greater Israel.’

The “de facto annexation” of the occupied West Bank.

How Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ is a “bad copy of what the United Nations has been all about.”

Funding, and what Lazzarini’s successor must do to guarantee the organization’s survival.

What a reformed UN looks like and the path to making it more effective.

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