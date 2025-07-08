Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
13
40

UK Police Arrest 29 'Palestine Action' Supporters Under the Terrorism Act

The arrests are exactly what Mehdi and Owen warned about in the latest episode of Two Outspoken.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Owen Jones's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan
,
Owen Jones
, and
Team Zeteo
Jul 08, 2025
∙ Paid
13
40
Share

Over the weekend, police in the UK arrested more than two dozen protesters, including an 83-year-old retired priest, for opposing Israel’s genocide in Gaza and supporting the direct action movement Palestine Action — which was proscribed by the UK government last week as a terrorist organization. The protesters have been released on bail and are now facing possible charges under the Terrorism Act 2000 and, under that draconian piece of UK legislation, could face up to 14 years in prison for voicing their support for Palestine Action.

What’s happening to the protesters is exactly what Mehdi and Owen warned about in the latest episode of Two Outspoken, where they broke down the dangerous precedent the UK is setting by banning Palestine Action and ludicrously labeling a nonviolent, pro-Palestinian group as a ‘terrorist organization’. Have a listen to their conversation above, and join the discussion in the comments below.

In a functioning democracy, you'd expect journalists to start asking some pretty searching questions about proscribing a movement which, by standard definition, obviously isn't terrorism,” Owen says.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This edition of Two Outspoken was recorded before British MPs voted to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist organization last week, and also before the release of a new Bob Vylan clip calling for the deaths of “every single IDF soldier…” The topics discussed in this episode, and the larger arguments about free speech, censorship, and the silencing of pro-Palestinian voices, still stand.

Mehdi and Owen also unpack why the Bob Vylan ‘scandal’ is a deliberate strategy to distract from what’s happening in Gaza, and discuss Zeteo’s new documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack, which is available now, as well as the hypocrisy around the BBC’s shameful decision to shelve it due to what they called a “perception of partiality.”

“That's the Orwellian world we live in now,” Mehdi says

Paid subscribers to Zeteo can watch the full episode of “Two Outspoken”, where Mehdi and Owen get frank about what’s going on in the UK.

Free subscribers can watch the first 8 minutes of the conversation. Do consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo and skip the paywall every time! 

In case you missed some recent content:

EXCLUSIVE: Top Economists Back Francesca Albanese's Report on the 'Economy of Genocide' in Gaza

EXCLUSIVE: Top Economists Back Francesca Albanese's Report on the 'Economy of Genocide' in Gaza

Team Zeteo
·
Jul 7
Read full story
Saying What Must Not Be Said – Viet Thanh Nguyen on Palestine, Liberation, and Justice

Saying What Must Not Be Said – Viet Thanh Nguyen on Palestine, Liberation, and Justice

Viet Thanh Nguyen
·
Jul 6
Read full story
'Everyone Is at Risk': Trump and His Cronies Obliterate the Rule of Law

'Everyone Is at Risk': Trump and His Cronies Obliterate the Rule of Law

Kim Wehle
·
Jul 3
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture