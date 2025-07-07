Zeteo

Martin Mitsoff
4h

Francesca Albanese deserves the Nobel Peace Prize (if that is even worth anything anymore) for her heroic work as UN Special Rapporteur and the highly-detailed, highly-referenced "From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide". As in the movie "Clockwork Orange", every MAGA adherent and every anti-Palestinian Zionist should be forced to read this incredibly important document with their eyelids pinned open.

Farhat Rehman
3h

Francesca Albanese deserves accolades and awards, not censure and churlish vendetta of the Zio-Maga haters.

