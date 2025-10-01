A boat that is part of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza is seen not far from Crete, on Sept. 26, 2025. Photo by Eleftherios Elis/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli forces began intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla late Wednesday local time, according to organizers.

Around 500 volunteers from more than 45 countries were part of the 44-vessel fleet – including European Union Members of Parliament Rima Hassan and Emma Forreau, Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, former Mayor of Barcelona ​​Ada Colau, ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ star Adèle Haenel, and Zeteo contributor Greta Thunberg.

The flotilla was carrying hundreds of tons of aid – including medicine, food, baby formula, diapers, and prosthetic limbs – to Gaza, where Israel has continued to occupy and starve 2 million Palestinians.

The live video stream from different vessels went dark as organizers said the Israeli military began intercepting the ships. The stream from Alma vessel, one of the first to be intercepted, eventually came back online and showed an empty deck.

Screenshots of the Alma’s live stream show before (left) and after (right) organizers say it was intercepted by Israeli forces. Photos courtesy of Global Sumud Flotilla

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

Reached hours before the interception began, flotilla crew member Tommy Marcus (also known as social media influencer Quentin Quarantino) joked, “Ktziot here I come. Finally making birthright.” He was referring to Israel’s Ketziot prison, where Israeli officials have said those intercepted will be sent.

“I regret nothing and going to Ktzi’ot Prison is the highest honor of my life,” Marcus wrote in a text to Zeteo. “I can only hope the actions of me and my comrades, along with the punishments we face, will encourage the world to rise up against Israel, pay more attention to Palestinians, end the genocide, and Free Palestine. 🇵🇸”

Demands to Protect Flotilla Unanswered

The Israeli interception comes after repeated drone attacks and confrontations against the flotilla since the first ship set sail in August, including a munition directly attacking a flotilla ship flying under the British flag, setting it on fire.

Hundreds of European politicians demanded the mobilization of European resources to protect the flotilla. Italy and Spain then deployed military ships to shadow the flotilla and ensure its protection, but both turned around before it entered its final stretch before Gaza. Earlier this week, the Turkish Red Crescent supplied the flotilla with food and medical supplies.

A growing number of US politicians had also demanded that the Trump administration ensure the flotilla’s safe passage to Gaza and address the broader siege and genocide of Gaza. Twenty-four Americans were on board the flotilla.

The demands came just days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Washington for the fourth time since Trump took office. The pair announced a 20-point plan to end the genocide, which included no official Palestinian input.

Meanwhile, Israel continues its relentless bombardment and starvation of Gaza. Just in the past 24 hours, Israeli forces have killed 51 people and injured another 180, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. Israel’s siege has killed at least 455 people by starvation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Have a tip for Prem? Send via email or Signal (premthakker.35).

Share

Check out more Zeteo: