‘Children Shot By Quadcopters’: UNICEF Spokesperson in Gaza

Israel is once again escalating their assault on Gaza, announcing Wednesday that their military is tightening their siege over Gaza city, ordering Palestinians to evacuate South or be deemed “terrorists and supporters of terror.” This comes just as the Israeli military intercepted boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla on the same day, which was set to deliver aid directly to Gaza.

“People in the North – I was with them yesterday. There’s not a choice here… the idea that your grandfather is in a wheelchair. You don’t have the money to get to the South,” UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder says to Mehdi as he joins from Gaza. “You also know very clearly that so-called safe zones have been struck dozens of times by air attacks.”

In this interview, UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder and Mehdi discuss the blocking of aid, the siege over Gaza, and the surge of child illness and trauma in the region, describing what Israel has done in Gaza as ‘the worst of humanity.’

“Getting aid directly is a game changer,” Elder says to Mehdi about the Global Sumud Flotilla. “This idea that we prevented, not just things like the flotilla – the food, the medicines, but talking about incubators, talking about oxygen, we’re talking about hygiene kits – the idea that these have been restricted…again, speaks time and time again to the deliberate efforts here that have been made against the people of Gaza.”

During the interview, Elder describes harrowing scenes of children dying right in front of him.

“I was outside at al-Aqsa Hospital in the middle area, Deir al-Balah. It was a room full of children, four or five children, all who’d been shot by quadcopters,” Elder tells Mehdi.

Mehdi and Elder discuss Israel’s deliberate starvation campaign in Gaza, with Elder telling Mehdi that the lack of food in Gaza “is not to do with logistics, this is politics.”

“Absolutely preventable,” Elder says to Mehdi. “Everything they [Palestinians] need is a few miles away. People are eating at nice restaurants 20, 30 miles away. So yeah, this famine was entirely, entirely man-made.”

