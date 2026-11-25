Greetings, and happy holidays. This is a short note to say that ‘First Draft’ will be taking a Thanksgiving break, through Sunday, Nov. 30 – which means we’ll be back in your inbox first thing Monday morning. Until then, have a great holiday…

Happy Wednesday! It’s Swin and Martin. As we prepare for Thanksgiving, one thing to be thankful for is how unyieldingly dumb the sitting president of the United States is. The vastness of his stupidity has its many drawbacks, but it can also lead to profound clarity and an abundance of self-incrimination.

In today’s ’First Draft,’ we’ll get into Donald Trump’s seemingly chronic inability to make the ballooning scandal engulfing his administration about anything other than me, me, me, me, me. Plus, Kilmar Ábrego Garcia leaves the U.S. voluntarily for Spain, ending the Trump administration’s vicious pursuit, and there’s a lot more news to consider. Let’s dive in.

China, China, China

Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House on Nov. 24, 2026. Photo: Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images.

Earlier this month, as the Nvidia scandal began exploding to such an extent that the Trump-Vance administration couldn’t just brush it aside as they do to every atrocity they commit, some of Donald Trump’s most brain-drained defenders – including his “science and technology” adviser, David Sacks – started insisting that this scandal must be Russiagate 2.0, some anti-Trump or Deep State-spawned HOAX, to be dismissed out of hand.

We are not going to waste time relitigating the Trump-Russia saga from Trump’s first presidency (though do yourself a favor and read Prem’s piece “Russiagate Was Real, Trump Admits,” from July). But even if you agree with the spin that so-called Russiagate was “fake” all along, it’s getting embarrassingly hard, more so each day, to claim Trump’s brand new Chinagate scandal is anything but very real.

This time, there is no Deep State to blame. There’s no James Comey analog. If this is, in the mind of Trumpists, RUSSIAGATE THE SECOND COMING, then that would mean this president and some of his highest-ranking political appointees and loyalists are doing Russiagate to themselves, for fun, on purpose.

One reason for this is that Trump keeps talking to reporters to confirm not only key details of the massive scandal but also his own involvement.

And some of the president’s advisers are pissed. Here’s what we’re hearing:

For starters, Trump has stated, plainly, that he himself relaxed U.S. rules on what Nvidia AI chips could be sold to China. U.S. officials have consistently argued that there are certain AI chips that, as a matter of national security, need to be kept out of the Chinese government’s grasp. But this administration only pretends to be full of China hawks, and in fact will instantly bend over backward to coddle Trump’s personal “friend,” President Xi Jinping.

Consider the Nvidia scandal so far. As reported by the New York Times, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned top officials last spring that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was in a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. Huang was left off the guest list for Trump’s trip to China in May. Trump made sure he was included. The Times also revealed that Trump knew about Huang’s affair, and chose not to take action. Earlier this month, asked if he regretted that decision, Trump told reporters: “No, I don’t think so. I think [Huang is] an honorable guy. I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it.”

The Times also reported that Trump’s longtime friend turned commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, continually took a softer line on the matter of Nvidia selling AI chips to Chinese companies including Megaspeed, the company that employed the suspected spy who loved Huang, even as others in the administration advocated a crackdown. And as the Times put it, “Mr. Lutnick’s defenders have repeatedly argued that when it came to Nvidia, he was doing what the president wanted.”

As Zeteo reported this week, after Huang was forced out of his company, Trump “made it a priority” to get his friend his job back, personally working the phones to bully Nvidia to rehire him, directing senior officials to do the same, and marshaling considerable government resources towards corruptly resurrecting the professional fortunes of his outside adviser and buddy.

It is no exaggeration to say that the president of the United States made this the first order of business, at a time when his fellow citizens continue to suffer under the weight of his fascist bumbling and malaise-filled economy.

Furthermore, one funny (albeit darkly) thing that Trump advisers both in and out of the White House have vented to us recently is their anger or frustration at President Trump for making it harder to simply find a convenient scapegoat and begin to move on. According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, since the dawn of this Nvidia news cycle, several senior officials have yearned to shovel all the blame for this colossal mess onto Lutnick, in the hopes of convincing Trump to fire him and try to skate past the matter.

The problem? Trump, the sources say, keeps standing by his friend Lutnick (who is widely despised, even within this shambolic administration), and also won’t stop vociferously and publicly taking ownership of the scandal, while deepening and extending it!

On Monday, when Huang was reinstated at Nvidia, Trump bragged it was all his doing. “I convinced them,” he told CNBC. “I made the deal.”

Share

“The president is relentless at wrapping this scandal around himself,” one Trump adviser tells us, sharing the broader annoyance at the fact that the president is still backing Lutnick and making the story all about Trump, Trump, Trump – all while insisting the whole administration carries the baggage with him. (Some officials, such as Rubio, have presidential ambitions and do not want to be tied to this. And yet!) Moreover, a Trump official involved with this fiasco tells us that they believe the president is publicly giving the incoming Democratic congressional majority more and more ammunition for expected investigations and subpoenas into the Nvidia affair: “Please stop [talking],” this source says, describing their incredibly private version of what they’d like to tell the president to do.

Basically: All of Trump’s public and private actions on this matter amount to him, and his inner circle, taking the fullest of ownership of this very real Chinagate scandal. On Tuesday, for example, Trump lawyer-turned-Attorney General Todd Blanche got dutifully, performatively mad. Asked if Huang had been investigated, Blanche huffed: “What does that mean, had Huang been investigated? For what? I don’t understand the question… It’s certainly not fair to him to just speculate about, about things or answer hypothetical questions. And so, so no.”

Such behavior is infuriating to the very people who can’t just come out and blame and trash the president by name. Still, some prominent Trump advisers and close allies are now airing their displeasure in public, if of course without going straight at the God Emperor himself. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who still counsels Trump in an outside capacity, posted online:

Yeah. We gotta find out who in the “federal bureaucracy” is behind this!!!

Share

🇮🇷 Iran War Updates

Decapitation option: The Trump administration is considering whether to illegally assassinate ‘hardline’ senior Iranian leaders as a way to bring the war to an end, NBC reported.

Iran demands: Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would not negotiate further until seven unnamed conditions are met. Previous demands have included lifting sanctions, unfreezing assets, and ending the U.S. naval blockade. Iran also said three oil tankers were on fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Dems warned: University of Maryland polling showed 80% of Democrats and 55% of all voters want the Iran War over regardless of terms. Demand Progress/YouGov showed 76% of voters who backed Kamala Harris in 2024 would be less likely to vote for a candidate who backs war spending in a must-pass government funding bill.

Houthis advance: Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen advanced close to the port of Aden, the government based there said, adding that it was digging in to defend the city while an evacuation order was issued for Hodeidah. The Saudi-backed government blamed the Houthis for shelling that killed three people, including a child. In Saudi Arabia, 11 were injured by a strike on a tower in Riyadh.

Lebanon latest: Aid group Doctors Without Borders said a new report “captures how Israeli strikes have killed or maimed children, the elderly, and entire families” in southern Lebanon. “Medical facilities and ambulances were directly struck or affected by Israeli attacks at a time of heightened medical and humanitarian needs, while under pressure from repeated influxes of mass casualties,” it added.

‘A Free Man’

Kilmar Ábrego Garcia arrives with his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura at court in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Dec. 22, 2025. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Kilmar Ábrego Garcia, the Salvadoran immigrant unlawfully deported to an El Salvador mega prison last year, left the U.S. on Tuesday night “a free man – unharmed and with dignity,” Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen said.

Ábrego Garcia came to the U.S. at age 18, claiming to have been threatened by gangs in El Salvador – a threat accepted by an immigration judge who let him stay. Ábrego Garcia married a U.S. citizen and had children but still found himself caught up in mass deportations at the start of Trump’s second presidency, and sent to El Salvador’s infamous torture prison CECOT.

As the case attracted publicity – the Trump administration traducing Ábrego Garcia as a criminal and gang member and ignoring court orders for his return – Van Hollen flew to El Salvador to see him.

After three months, a U.S. Supreme Court decision finally saw Ábrego Garcia returned to American soil, only for the Trump administration to press criminal charges. Ábrego Garcia beat the Trump administration again, with a judge dismissing that case and finding it to have been a vindictive prosecution. The administration continued to try to deport their target, this time to African countries.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Ábrego Garcia had negotiated a deal to leave voluntarily and was headed to Spain.

“Today, Kilmar is traveling to a country of his choice, a free man, unharmed and with dignity,” Van Hollen said in a statement.

“While the Trump administration had been pursuing their vindictive prosecution against Kilmar and desperately trying to ship him against his will to countries known for human rights abuses, the administration was forced to come to this agreement that respects Kilmar’s will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation.

“I am relieved that he will be safe, in a country of his choosing, and free – including from this administration’s constant persecution.”

An attorney for Ábrego Garcia, Sean Hecker, said: “We will always admire his remarkable courage in staring down and defeating a vindictive prosecution instigated by the highest reaches of the Justice Department. He, in turn, is grateful to those who stood by him.”

Share

🗞️ What You Need to Know

Corruption update: A bank account used by Donald Trump for his DC renovations received around $300 million in September from an unknown donor. The Pentagon may give $5 billion to a start-up linked to Donald Trump Jr. A New York judge said The Intercept could seek internal records about the scheme to sell early access to Trump’s Truth Social posts. Aaron Reitz, the U.S. attorney in Houston who has threatened Democrats, urged DOJ officials to drop a fraud indictment against a physician who later gave $100,000 to Reitz’s campaign.

Insult to honor: Trump gave former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Medal of Freedom. Giuliani’s work for Trump in his attempt to overturn the 2020 election saw him disbarred and ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation suit. He has also been sued for sexual assault and harassment and is said to be a heavy drinker, all of which he denies.

Senate scenes: Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro, and Marisa Tomei were among signatories to a letter backing Chris Van Hollen and saying Dems should not elect Chuck Schumer as Senate Majority Leader. Van Hollen said AIPAC members were calling senators to back Schumer. Trump said he would meet Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed about his proposal to brand Medicare for All as TrumpCare. In Alaska, a week after the race was called for Dem Mary Peltola, GOP Senator Dan Sullivan conceded on Twitter. From Florida. Then from Alaska.

House news: Progressive Victoria Broderick won a GOP seat in Tennessee to give Dems their biggest majority in 30 years. Three seats are undecided. Among new Dems, 53 vowed to boycott an orientation event at the Harvard Kennedy School, over a grad student strike. The DOJ apologized for mischaracterizing the top House lawyer’s position on the search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s DC home.

New breach: In yet another high-profile cybersecurity failure, the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence discovered that unclassified information had been exposed, the NYT said.

DEA disaster: Federal agents let a “staggering” 1.4 million fentanyl pills stay on the streets and be trafficked in 2024 and 2025 while a major operation was conducted, AP reported.

ICE insanity: AG Todd Blanche has directed non-immigration DOJ attorneys to help with a flood of detainee lawsuits, CBS said. Blanche dropped a case against Jose Ortega, a health worker who told agents in a southern California medical center without a warrant to “get out,” and was charged with assault. Susan Pretti, mother of nurse Alex Pretti, killed by agents in Minneapolis in January, said the DOJ was stonewalling her. A Chicago man who was mistakenly deported and returned now faces deportation again.

Blast imminent: The U.S. Army said it would move ahead on Wednesday with the detonation of decayed lead ammunition at a base in Iowa, despite concerns about pollution among local communities.

Share

🧠 Pop Quiz!

Which close Trump aide did former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson accuse of groping her at the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on January 6?

Keep your eyes out for the answer below!

🌏 Anywhere But America

🇵🇸 Don’t forget Gaza: At least nine people, including a child and three police officers, were killed in Israeli strikes overnight Monday and on Tuesday morning, officials said, adding that Na’im Abu Nahl, director-general of the Interior Ministry, was among the dead.

🇵🇸 Human shields: Haaretz reported the practice of using civilians as human shields, officially banned by the Israeli military but used in Gaza, is also being still being used by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Costs of war: A Russian glide bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine killed two civilians and wounded 48. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was sending reinforcements to the region, while outlining a need for an extra $27.4 billion in aid from other countries next year.

🇿🇼 War lure: A Zimbabwean man was convicted in South Africa for trying to travel to Russia to fight in the war against Ukraine for pay. Four others are negotiating plea deals.

🇨🇳 Guilty verdict: Chinese telecoms giant Huawei was convicted by a jury in New York City on criminal charges of deceiving banks about business in Iran and stealing U.S. trade secrets. Sentencing will not happen until September 2027.

🇪🇨 Killing probe: The U.S. is investigating whether Ecuadorean forces committed crimes or human rights abuses in a high-profile killing of alleged drug cartel members that the defense minister said was carried out with American forces, The Atlantic reported.

Share

🦊 Fox Watch

Jesse Watters thinks Donald Trump should do “a reverse Epstein” against Jensen Huang. He means blackmail. Fox is through the looking glass now.

ICYMI From Zeteo

Zeteo’s Martin Pengelly contributed to this newsletter.

Share

Still want to get Zeteo content, but not this newsletter? You can unsubscribe directly from ‘First Draft’ by going to ‘manage subscription’ in Substack, scrolling down, and toggling the button for ‘First Draft’ off.